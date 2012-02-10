MUMBAI, Feb 10 Indian banks raised 2.5 billion rupees ($50.6 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, compared with 5.65 billion rupees on Thursday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year CD were both unchanged at 10 percent. About 8 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market, up from 7.1 billion rupees on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 10.0200 500 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.9950 2000 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)