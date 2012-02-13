MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian banks raised 44.05
billion Indian rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on
Monday, up sharply from 2.5 billion rupees on Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 10 basis points to 10.10 percent, while the
one-year CD inched up 5 basis points to 10.05
percent.
About 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Monday, up from 8 billion rupees on Friday,
Reuters data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1000 12500
CENTRAL 15-Feb-13 10.0800 3750
BANK
ANDHRA 1 YEAR 10.0500 3100
BANK
IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 1500
BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.0500 12500
CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.0500 8500
UNION BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 2200
TOTAL 44050
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)