MUMBAI, Feb 13 Indian banks raised 44.05 billion Indian rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday, up sharply from 2.5 billion rupees on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 10 basis points to 10.10 percent, while the one-year CD inched up 5 basis points to 10.05 percent. About 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Monday, up from 8 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1000 12500 CENTRAL 15-Feb-13 10.0800 3750 BANK ANDHRA 1 YEAR 10.0500 3100 BANK IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 1500 BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.0500 12500 CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.0500 8500 UNION BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 2200 TOTAL 44050