MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian banks raised 28 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, lower than 44.05 billion rupees on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 10.15 percent, while the one-year CD inched to 10.10 percent, also up 5 basis points from the previous close. Bankers say the spike in CD rates is essentially due to cash tightness in the banking system and on quarter-end sprucing up of balance sheets by banks. "Quarter-end demand from banks, coupled with tight cash conditions, is pressuring short-term rates," said a dealer with a private bank. The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected in banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which rose to 1.70 trillion rupees, highest since Dec. 23. Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will announce more debt purchases through open market operations to inject cash into the banking system is preventing a sharper rise in CD rates, traders said. Since November 2011, the central bank has bought nearly 807 billion rupees ($16.34 billion) of debt. About 2.8 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Tuesday, from 3.25 billion rupees on Monday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: UNION BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1500 3000 INDIAN 3 MONTHS 10.1500 5000 BANK AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 10.2500 1700 IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1500 120 UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1700 3000 BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.0600 9500 IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 930 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 4750 TOTAL 28000 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)