MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian banks raised 28
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday,
lower than 44.05 billion rupees on Monday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 5 basis points to 10.15 percent, while the
one-year CD inched to 10.10 percent, also up 5
basis points from the previous close.
Bankers say the spike in CD rates is essentially due to cash
tightness in the banking system and on quarter-end sprucing up
of balance sheets by banks.
"Quarter-end demand from banks, coupled with tight cash
conditions, is pressuring short-term rates," said a dealer with
a private bank.
The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected in
banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which rose to 1.70
trillion rupees, highest since Dec. 23.
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will announce
more debt purchases through open market operations to inject
cash into the banking system is preventing a sharper rise in CD
rates, traders said.
Since November 2011, the central bank has bought nearly 807
billion rupees ($16.34 billion) of debt.
About 2.8 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary
market on Tuesday, from 3.25 billion rupees on Monday, Reuters
data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:
UNION BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1500 3000
INDIAN 3 MONTHS 10.1500 5000
BANK
AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 10.2500 1700
IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1500 120
UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 10.1700 3000
BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.0600 9500
IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 930
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 4750
TOTAL 28000
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)