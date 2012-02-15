MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian banks raised 13.1 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday, sharply lower compared with 28 billion rupees raised on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 10.20 percent, while the one-year CD was steady at 10.10 percent. The continuing pressure on liquidity alongside demand from banks ahead of the March quarter-end to spruce up their balance sheets have caused the rise in CD rates, traders said. The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected in the RBI's repo counter, with banks borrowing 1.68 trillion rupees. However, the announcement from the Reserve Bank of India that it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds on Friday limited the rise in CD rates, traders said. The RBI will purchase debt through open market operations on the same day when the government will raise 120 billion rupees by auctioning bonds. and Since November 2011, the central bank has bought nearly 807 billion rupees of debt. About 1.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Wednesday, lower from 2.8 billion rupees on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 3-APR-12 10.1700 2250 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 14-may-12 10.2000 2200 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 months 10.2300 1000 STATE BANK OF 3 months 10.1500 1300 TRAVANCORE CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 1 year 10.0800 2500 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 1 year 10.0650 3850 Total 13100 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)