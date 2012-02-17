MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian banks raised 27.25
billion rupees ($552.7 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Friday, sharply higher than 13.1 billion rupees raised
on Wednesday.
The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday, and
will remain shut on Monday for a religious festival.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 15 basis points to 10.35 percent, while the
one-year CD was up 5 basis points at 10.15
percent.
About 1.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Friday, slightly higher than 1.5 billion
rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Wednesday:
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 2500
CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 6750
UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.3400 2000
UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 1500
CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 5000
UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.1275 500
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 10.1300 2000
TRAVANCORE
IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 2950
UCO BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 3050
VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 1000
27250
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)