MUMBAI, Feb 17 Indian banks raised 27.25 billion rupees ($552.7 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, sharply higher than 13.1 billion rupees raised on Wednesday. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday, and will remain shut on Monday for a religious festival. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 15 basis points to 10.35 percent, while the one-year CD was up 5 basis points at 10.15 percent. About 1.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Friday, slightly higher than 1.5 billion rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 2500 CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 6750 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.3400 2000 UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 1500 CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 10.0800 5000 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.1275 500 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 10.1300 2000 TRAVANCORE IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 2950 UCO BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 3050 VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.1500 1000 27250 ($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)