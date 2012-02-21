MUMBAI, Feb 21 Indian banks raised 35.30 billion rupees ($716.02 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, higher than 27.25 billion rupees raised on Friday. The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 10.35 percent, while the one-year CD was up 5 basis points at 10.20 percent. About 8.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Tuesday, sharply higher than 1.75 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: INDIAN OVERSEAS 3 MONTHS 10.3400 11050 BANK INDIAN OVERSEAS 4 MONTHS 10.3400 13950 BANK ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 3000 UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3400 2250 AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 10.3900 1850 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.1900 2000 AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 10.2200 1200 TOTAL 35300 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Harish Nambiar)