MUMBAI, Feb 27 Indian banks raised 8
billion rupees ($162.6 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Monday, sharply lower than 23.55 billion rupees on
Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was up 10 basis points at 10.40 percent, while
the one-year CD yield was up 5 basis points at
10.25 percent.
About 4.80 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Friday, compared with 7.50 billion rupees on
Friday, Reuters data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
ALLAHABAD BANK 1 YEAR 10.2000 1750
ALLAHABAD BANK 1 YEAR 10.2500 2000
SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 10.2500 4250
TOTAL 8000
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)