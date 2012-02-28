MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian banks raised 15.25 billion rupees ($310.6 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, up from 8 billion rupees on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 10.45 percent, while the one-year CD yield rose 5 basis points to 10.30 percent. About 3.80 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Tuesday, compared with 4.80 billion rupees on Monday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: ING VYSYA 3 MONTHS 10.6000 1000 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.3000 3000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 10.2900 5000 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 10.2500 3500 VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.3500 750 STATE BANK OF MYSORE 1-MAR-13 10.2500 2000 TOTAL 15250 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)