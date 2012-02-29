MUMBAI, Feb 29 Indian banks raised 37.20 billion rupees ($759.2 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday, sharply higher than 15.25 billion rupees on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 25 basis points to 10.70 percent, while the one-year CD yield rose 10 basis points to 10.40 percent. About 1.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Wednesday, compared with 3.80 billion rupees on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 10.6500 5700 STATE BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.5000 7250 ALLAHBAD BANK 3 MONTHS 10.7000 8000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 10.7000 5000 ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 10.7000 3000 COMMERCE CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.3500 3550 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.3500 450 VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.4500 3250 UCO BANK 1 YEAR 10.4000 1000 37200 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)