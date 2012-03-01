MUMBAI, March 1 Indian banks raised 35.25 billion rupees ($716.5 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday, lower than 37.20 billion rupees raised on Wednesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 45 basis points to 11.15 percent, while the one-year CD yield rose 20 basis points to 10.60 percent. About 3.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Thursday, compared with 1.75 billion rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 11.1200 3250 CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1000 1000 PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 5-Jun-12 11.0000 6250 PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 1-Mar-13 10.6000 700 PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 6-Mar-13 10.6000 600 PUNJAN AND SINDH BANK 26-Mar-13 10.6000 1000 CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.5000 4000 CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.5500 7000 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.6000 1700 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.6500 4150 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.6000 600 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 10.5500 5000 35250 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)