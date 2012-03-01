MUMBAI, March 1 Indian banks raised 35.25
billion rupees ($716.5 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Thursday, lower than 37.20 billion rupees raised on
Wednesday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 45 basis points to 11.15 percent, while the
one-year CD yield rose 20 basis points to 10.60
percent.
About 3.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Thursday, compared with 1.75 billion rupees
on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Thursday:
UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 11.1200 3250
CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1000 1000
PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 5-Jun-12 11.0000 6250
PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 1-Mar-13 10.6000 700
PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 6-Mar-13 10.6000 600
PUNJAN AND SINDH BANK 26-Mar-13 10.6000 1000
CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.5000 4000
CORPORATION BANK 1 YEAR 10.5500 7000
UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.6000 1700
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.6500 4150
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.6000 600
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 10.5500 5000
35250
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)