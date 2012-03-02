MUMBAI, March 2 Indian banks raised 83.70 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, sharply higher than 35.25 billion rupees raised on Thursday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 35 basis points to 10.80 percent, while the one-year CD yield fell 10 basis points to 10.50 percent. About 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Thursday, compared with 3.50 billion rupees on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 3 MONTHS 11.0000 7000 PUNJAB AND SINDH BANK 3 MONTHS 10.8500 6000 ALLAHABAD BK 3 MONTHS 10.9500 3700 SYNDICATE BANK 3 MONTHS 10.8000 2500 VIJAYA BANK 3 MONTHS 10.8700 5000 CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 10.9000 30000 CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 10.8500 3000 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.9000 2000 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 10.8000 1000 IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 10.8725 2000 STATE BANK OF BIKANER 31-May-12 10.7800 2000 AND JAIPUR STATE BANK OF BIKANER 5-Jun-12 10.7800 2000 AND JAIPUR CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 7-Jun-12 10.9000 3000 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 7-Jun-12 10.8500 2000 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 7-Jun-12 10.8000 2000 UNION BANK 15-Jun-12 10.7700 2000 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.5500 3500 BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.4500 5000 83700 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)