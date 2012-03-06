MUMBAI, March 6 Indian banks raised 32.35
billion rupees ($641.9 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Tuesday, compared with 22.95 billion rupees raised on
Monday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 20 basis points to 11.10 percent, while the
one-year CD yield rose 5 basis points 10.65
percent.
About 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Tuesday, down from 4.5 billion rupees on
Monday, Reuters data showed.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:
DENA BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1200 4500
BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 11.0500 10000
CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1000 1300
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 11.0800 2000
SYNDICATE BANK 6 MONTHS 10.9500 3500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 10.6900 3900
COMMERCE
VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7000 1900
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7000 4250
DENA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7200 1000
32350
($1 = 50.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)