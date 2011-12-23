MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian banks raised 49.3 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs), lower than 55.73 billion rupees they raised on Thursday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was up 10 basis points at 9.90 percent and the yield on the one-year was steady at 9.95 percent. In the secondary market, 3.15 billion rupees of CDs were traded, higher than 1.25 billion rupees on Thursday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ SYNDICATE BANK 23-Mar-12 9.8800 1500 CENTRAL BANK 26-Mar-12 9.8800 3000 CENTRAL BANK 26-Mar-12 9.9000 6500 ANDHRA BANK 27-Mar-12 9.9000 5000 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9000 15000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.82-9.87 6000 STATE BANK OF 2-Apr-12 9.8700 750 PATIALA STATE BANK OF 3-Apr-12 9.8700 1150 PATIALA SYNDICATE BANK 3-May-12 9.8800 250 SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.9000 1500 AXIS BANK 24-Dec-12 10.0000 3400 STATE BANK OF 24-Dec-12 9.8700 2000 PATIALA IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.9500 3250 49300 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)