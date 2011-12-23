Benchmark JGBs edge down, 20-year sale bolsters superlong zone
TOKYO, June 13 Benchmark Japanese government bonds inched lower on Tuesday, though the curve flattened as decent results at a 20-year auction supported the superlong zone.
MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian banks raised 49.3 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs), lower than 55.73 billion rupees they raised on Thursday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was up 10 basis points at 9.90 percent and the yield on the one-year was steady at 9.95 percent. In the secondary market, 3.15 billion rupees of CDs were traded, higher than 1.25 billion rupees on Thursday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ SYNDICATE BANK 23-Mar-12 9.8800 1500 CENTRAL BANK 26-Mar-12 9.8800 3000 CENTRAL BANK 26-Mar-12 9.9000 6500 ANDHRA BANK 27-Mar-12 9.9000 5000 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9000 15000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.82-9.87 6000 STATE BANK OF 2-Apr-12 9.8700 750 PATIALA STATE BANK OF 3-Apr-12 9.8700 1150 PATIALA SYNDICATE BANK 3-May-12 9.8800 250 SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.9000 1500 AXIS BANK 24-Dec-12 10.0000 3400 STATE BANK OF 24-Dec-12 9.8700 2000 PATIALA IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.9500 3250 49300 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
