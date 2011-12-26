MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian banks raised 32.35
billion rupees ($613.85 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Monday, lower than 49.3 billion rupees they raised on
Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.90 percent and the yield on the
one-year was down 5 basis points lower at 9.90
percent.
"CD yields have become flat to inverted because current
liquidity and rates are high but expectations on liquidity and
rates is better," a senior trader with a mutual fund said.
Banks which are under pressure to issue CDs to spruce up
their books in the quarter-end are willing to pay these high
costs for lower tenors, but adverse to do so for longer tenors,
traders said.
Liquidity in the banking system remained tight, with banks
borrowing 1.429 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo window on
Monday, lower than 1.733 trillion rupees drawn on Friday, but
still significantly higher than the central bank's comfort level
of around 600 billion rupees.
In the secondary market, 2.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, lower than 3.15 billion rupees on Friday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance
on Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9400 6000
PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.7500 3000
BANK
CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.9400 12250
INDIA
UNION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9200 1600
CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.9000 3000
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8600 1000
BIKANER AND JAIPUR
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8800 1000
BIKANER AND JAIPUR
PUNJAB NATIONAL 1 YEAR 9.8900 3000
BANK
CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.9000 1500
TOTAL 32350
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
($1 = 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)