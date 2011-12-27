MUMBAI, Dec 27 Indian banks raised 43.9 billion rupees ($828.3 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, higher than 32.35 billion rupees they raised on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark ended at 9.65 percent, sharply lower than 9.90 percent and the yield on the one-year closed at 9.80 percent from 9.90 percent. "The CD yields eased sharply on improved liquidity," a senior trader with a mutual fund said. Banks borrowed 1.160 trillion rupees ($21.93 billion) from the central bank's repo under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, lower from 1.429 trillion on Monday. Traders said month-end government spending was easing the cash tightness in the system. Cash conditions turned tight following heavy outflows toward advance tax payments by companies this month, which pushed up the call rate close to 10 percent and repo borrowing from the central bank to record levels of 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.76 billion) last week. In the secondary market, no funds were raised via CDs on Tuesday compared with 2.25 billion rupees on Monday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5800 2500 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6200 1500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.6600 1500 COMMERCE PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6900 2000 CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8000 6500 ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8400 3000 UNION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8600 2000 CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8600 9000 IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7500 750 IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 9.8000 2500 IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 9.8300 3000 IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.8600 1500 CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.8700 5000 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.8700 3150 TOTAL 43900 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)