MUMBAI, Dec 27 Indian banks raised 43.9
billion rupees ($828.3 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Tuesday, higher than 32.35 billion rupees they raised
on Monday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
ended at 9.65 percent, sharply lower than 9.90
percent and the yield on the one-year closed at
9.80 percent from 9.90 percent.
"The CD yields eased sharply on improved liquidity," a
senior trader with a mutual fund said.
Banks borrowed 1.160 trillion rupees ($21.93 billion) from
the central bank's repo under the liquidity adjustment facility
on Tuesday, lower from 1.429 trillion on Monday.
Traders said month-end government spending was easing the
cash tightness in the system.
Cash conditions turned tight following heavy outflows toward
advance tax payments by companies this month, which pushed up
the call rate close to 10 percent and repo borrowing from the
central bank to record levels of 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.76
billion) last week.
In the secondary market, no funds were raised via CDs on
Tuesday compared with 2.25 billion rupees on Monday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance
on Tuesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5800 2500
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6200 1500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.6600 1500
COMMERCE
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6900 2000
CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8000 6500
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8400 3000
UNION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8600 2000
CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8600 9000
IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7500 750
IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 9.8000 2500
IDBI BANK 6 MONTHS 9.8300 3000
IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.8600 1500
CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.8700 5000
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.8700 3150
TOTAL 43900
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
($1 = 53 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)