MUMBAI, Dec 28 Indian banks raised 41.7 billion rupees ($785.3 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday, marginally lower than 43.9 billion rupees they raised on Tuesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the yield on the one-year closed steady at 9.65 percent and 9.80 percent, respectively. In the secondary market, 4 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday compared with no trades the previous day. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ VIJAYA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6500 10000 UNITED BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.6100 1000 INDIA STATE BK OF 3 MONTHS 9.5500 1500 PATIALA CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5900 8000 ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6500 1250 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6500 5000 PNB 3 MONTHS 9.5500 5000 BANK OF 26-Mar-12 9.5600 1000 MAHARASHTRA BANK OF 26-Mar-12 9.5700 500 MAHARASHTRA VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7800 1700 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7200 3000 MYSORE ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 3750 TOTAL 41700 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 53.1 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)