MUMBAI, March 19 India's 10-year bonds were range-bound after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates as widely expected on Tuesday, although banking shares fell after the central bank did not cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR), a key liquidity tool.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent as of 0535 GMT, from mild gains before the RBI decision. State Bank of India was down 0.65 percent. A cut in the CRR would have benefitted banks by easing liquidity constraints, dealers had said.

India's 10-year bond yields initially fell 2 basis points to 7.85 percent from levels before the decision, but recovered to trade at 7.88 percent, just about in line with levels earlier in the morning. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)