MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian chana futures extended gains into fourth straight day on Thursday on an estimated decline in production and as demand improved in the physical market, analysts said.

* The February chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.95 percent at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lower production estimate has bolstered sentiment. Demand was also good in spot market and it will rise in the coming weeks due to festivals," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said in a statement last week.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana jumped 91 rupees to 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures edged higher on an estimated fall in production and as arrivals were dwindling in the spot markets, analysts said.

* The February guar contract was up 0.29 percent at 12,167 rupees per 100 kg by 2:42 p.m.

* "Arrivals in the spot markets in Rajasthan have fallen sharply. In the coming weeks, they will fall further as very few farmers are holding stocks. Most farmers have sold their crop," said an analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* The NCDEX reduced the total special margin imposed on guar gum and guar seed on all long positions to 50 percent from 60 percent effective Feb. 7.

* In the Bikaner spot market, guar seed rose 55 rupees to 12,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)