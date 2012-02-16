MUMBAI Feb 16 India's guar seed futures are likely to open lower on Thursday on profit-taking after hitting a record high in the previous session, though thin arrivals in the physical market may limit the downside, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.51 percent at 15,137 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a record high of 15,209 rupees earlier in the day.

* The guar seed price has more than double since the beginning of November due to good export demand for guar gum.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open steady as profit-taking is seen offsetting an estimated fall in chana production and healthy demand in the physical market, they said.

* The March chana contract closed 1.64 percent higher at 3,459 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)