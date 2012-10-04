MUMBAI Oct 4 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Thursday on value buying, supported by some
fresh festive demand in the local market amid thin supplies.
* At 0640 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.59
percent at 4,344 rupees per 100 kg.
* The November contract has fallen more than 10 percent
since the start of September.
* "Lower level buying is supporting chana prices. Millers
have started buying on dips due to the ongoing festive season,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Reddy expects the November contract to rise to 4,400-4,460
rupees in the short term.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 81 rupees to 4,451
rupees per 100 kg.
* However, expectation of increased sowing of the crop due
to revived monsoon rains is expected to weigh on sentiment at
higher prices, analysts said.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output
is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million
tonnes last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
(meenakshi.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6180 7179; Reuters
Messaging: meenakshi.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)