MUMBAI Oct 4 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Thursday on value buying, supported by some fresh festive demand in the local market amid thin supplies.

* At 0640 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.59 percent at 4,344 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November contract has fallen more than 10 percent since the start of September.

* "Lower level buying is supporting chana prices. Millers have started buying on dips due to the ongoing festive season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects the November contract to rise to 4,400-4,460 rupees in the short term.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 81 rupees to 4,451 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, expectation of increased sowing of the crop due to revived monsoon rains is expected to weigh on sentiment at higher prices, analysts said.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) (meenakshi.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6180 7179; Reuters Messaging: meenakshi.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)