MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian chana futures are likely to fall on Monday on an expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop and profit taking following the sharp rise in prices, analysts said.

* The chana March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed at a new record high of 3,761 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.59 percent, in the previous session.

* The contract has risen around 18 percent in the last three weeks.

* Arrivals in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of chana in the country, have started in small quantities and are expected to rise in the next few days.

GUAR

Guar seed futures are likely to open down on Monday on lesser buying by exporters fearing a decline in overseas demand due to a steep rise in prices.

* However, lower stocks with dealers amid lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets could reverse the trend, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract on the NCDEX was locked at the 4 percent daily upper limit and a record high at 17,364 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few months and have more than doubled since December.

* Traders fear consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could prefer using other alternatives such xanthan gum and plant cellulose which are widely available. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)