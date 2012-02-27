MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian chana futures are
likely to fall on Monday on an expected increase in supplies in
spot markets from the new season crop and profit taking
following the sharp rise in prices, analysts said.
* The chana March contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed at a new
record high of 3,761 rupees per 100 kg, up 0.59 percent, in the
previous session.
* The contract has risen around 18 percent in the last three
weeks.
* Arrivals in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower of chana in
the country, have started in small quantities and are expected
to rise in the next few days.
GUAR
Guar seed futures are likely to open down on Monday on
lesser buying by exporters fearing a decline in overseas demand
due to a steep rise in prices.
* However, lower stocks with dealers amid lack of fresh
arrivals in spot markets could reverse the trend, analysts said.
* The March guar seed contract on the NCDEX was
locked at the 4 percent daily upper limit and a record high at
17,364 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few
months and have more than doubled since December.
* Traders fear consuming industries might find it
unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could
prefer using other alternatives such xanthan gum and plant
cellulose which are widely available.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)