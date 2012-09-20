MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures recovered after falling in early trade on Thursday as an improvement in consumer demand due to the ongoing festive season outweighed the impact of a downtrend in most farm commodities following the improvement in monsoon rains.

* Majority of Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Consumption of all pulses rises during the festive period.

* "Hopes of a rise in consumer demand during the festival season is supporting the prices," said Chowda Reddy, an analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the week to Sept. 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal rains, and it could help boost yields of summer-planted crops, which were affected by the weak rain at the beginning of the monsoon season.

* At 0901 GMT, the key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 4,509 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were up 12 rupees at 4,602 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)