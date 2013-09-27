MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday due to expectations of higher output after farmers expanded the area under cultivation, mounting carry-forward stocks and weak overseas demand.

* Rains in Rajasthan, the top producer state, would be beneficial for the crop. However, in Gujarat, where harvesting operations have started, they could damage quality, traders said.

* At 0842 GMT, the November contract was down 3.97 percent at 5,570 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand from overseas buyers is weak and unlikely to pick up until the fresh crop starts coming into the market", said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 70 rupees to 6,350 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on slack local demand, higher stocks and expectations of better sowing.

* Estimates of higher output of summer-sown or kharif pulses due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes for 2013-14.

* The October chana contract was down 1.33 percent at 2,968 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local demand is not picking up as expected and this is keeping prices under pressure. The overall trend looks weak in chana," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana fell 54.5 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)