MUMBAI, March 29 Indian shares provisionally
fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the
losses after local media reported the United States had raised
the cost of processing H-1B employment visas, which was seen as
hitting the industry.
Technology outsourcing stocks such as Infosys and
Tata Consultancy Services led decliners.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed
down 31 points at 17,090.55. The 50-share NSE index
provisionally closed 0.1 percent lower at 5,189.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)