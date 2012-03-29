MUMBAI, March 29 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the losses after local media reported the United States had raised the cost of processing H-1B employment visas, which was seen as hitting the industry.

Technology outsourcing stocks such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services led decliners.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 31 points at 17,090.55. The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 0.1 percent lower at 5,189. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)