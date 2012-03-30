* Indian shares post first weekly rise in 6 weeks
* Year-end portfolio management helped the index
* More clarification sought on P-note taxability
MUMBAI, March 30 India's main indexes rallied in
the last day of the quarter to post their first weekly rise in
six, as lenders gained after the central bank's surprise bond
purchases were seen helping inject liquidity into the sector.
Banks also benefited from portfolio management as Friday
also marked the end of the fiscal year.
Including Friday's gains, the banking sector
surged 28 percent for the quarter, making it one of the top
performing sectors from January to March.
Reserve Bank of India stepped in on Friday to buy up to 100
billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds through open market
operations on Friday, in what was a surprise
move.
"Bond yields are down on OMOs, which of course is helping
the banking stocks," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of Sampriti
Capital.
"RBI will continue to help in (the) future if liquidity is
tight or bond yields run away"
The main 30-share BSE index surged 2 percent to
17,404.20 points, its biggest daily gain since March 9. The
50-share NSE index rose 2.3 percent.
For the quarter, the SENSEX index rose 12.6 percent,
slightly outperforming the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding
Japan.
Still, despite the strong gains in the last day of the
quarter, they reflect what has been a volatile March.
The federal budget for fiscal 2012/13 disappointed
investors, with higher-than-borrowing plans raising fears that
the central bank would have to delay interest rate cuts.
This week, markets were hit by fears the government would
impose taxes on foreign investors, who have bought a net of 460
billion rupees so far in 2012, with unclear comments from
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday further muddling the
picture.
A Reuters poll conducted over the past week showed investors
still expect the SENSEX to end the year at 19,500 points, for a
gain of 26 percent for calendar 2012, but respondents expressed
their growing worries.
"The markets would be volatile in the short term as
uncertainties from global and domestic front are emerging in
bits and pieces at regular intervals," said Madhumita Ghosh at
Unicon Securities.
Among gainers on Friday, ICICI Bank rose 4 percent
and HDFC rose 1.9 percent.
Technology outsourcing stocks recovered from steep losses in
the previous session after the U.S. Consulate in Chennai denied
local market reports of a hike in the cost of H-1B visa fees.
Infosys rose 2.7 percent after falling 1.8 percent
on Thursday, while Tata Consultancy gained 2.4 percent.
The gains helped boost a technology sector that has
struggled in the past quarter due to worries over earnings, with
the sub-index gaining about 6 percent to become one of
the laggards in the past three months, along with the oil ang
gas sector.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)