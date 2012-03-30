* Indian shares post first weekly rise in 6 weeks * Year-end portfolio management helped the index * More clarification sought on P-note taxability MUMBAI, March 30 India's main indexes rallied in the last day of the quarter to post their first weekly rise in six, as lenders gained after the central bank's surprise bond purchases were seen helping inject liquidity into the sector. Banks also benefited from portfolio management as Friday also marked the end of the fiscal year. Including Friday's gains, the banking sector surged 28 percent for the quarter, making it one of the top performing sectors from January to March. Reserve Bank of India stepped in on Friday to buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of bonds through open market operations on Friday, in what was a surprise move. "Bond yields are down on OMOs, which of course is helping the banking stocks," said Sandeep J. Shah, CEO of Sampriti Capital. "RBI will continue to help in (the) future if liquidity is tight or bond yields run away" The main 30-share BSE index surged 2 percent to 17,404.20 points, its biggest daily gain since March 9. The 50-share NSE index rose 2.3 percent. For the quarter, the SENSEX index rose 12.6 percent, slightly outperforming the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan. Still, despite the strong gains in the last day of the quarter, they reflect what has been a volatile March. The federal budget for fiscal 2012/13 disappointed investors, with higher-than-borrowing plans raising fears that the central bank would have to delay interest rate cuts. This week, markets were hit by fears the government would impose taxes on foreign investors, who have bought a net of 460 billion rupees so far in 2012, with unclear comments from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday further muddling the picture. A Reuters poll conducted over the past week showed investors still expect the SENSEX to end the year at 19,500 points, for a gain of 26 percent for calendar 2012, but respondents expressed their growing worries. "The markets would be volatile in the short term as uncertainties from global and domestic front are emerging in bits and pieces at regular intervals," said Madhumita Ghosh at Unicon Securities. Among gainers on Friday, ICICI Bank rose 4 percent and HDFC rose 1.9 percent. Technology outsourcing stocks recovered from steep losses in the previous session after the U.S. Consulate in Chennai denied local market reports of a hike in the cost of H-1B visa fees. Infosys rose 2.7 percent after falling 1.8 percent on Thursday, while Tata Consultancy gained 2.4 percent. The gains helped boost a technology sector that has struggled in the past quarter due to worries over earnings, with the sub-index gaining about 6 percent to become one of the laggards in the past three months, along with the oil ang gas sector. For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee set for biggest monthly fall in 4 mths * Indian bond yields drop on OMO; supply looms * Dollar index hits 1-month low, euro supported * Oil firmer on weak dollar, supply worries * Stocks get end-quarter bounce, eyes EU meeting * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)