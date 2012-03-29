(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 8)

* Indices hit 2-month intraday lows; IT stocks fall

* Volatile Friday expected ahead of end of fiscal 2011

* Uncertainty over taxes for foreign investors still a factor

By Abhishek Vishnoi

MUMBAI, March 29 Indian shares fell for their third session in four, led by technology outsourcing stocks such as Infosys after local media reported the United States raised the cost of employment visas, sparking worries about the outlook in a key market for the sector.

Indian stocks have remained under pressure through the week, with analysts citing the uncertainty behind taxation of foreign investors as a main factor, though so far they have net sold only about $39 million worth this week as of Wednesday, according to provisional data.

Traders expect volatility on Friday ahead of the end of the 2011/12 fiscal year, which may lead to squaring of positions by institutional investors.

"This remains a sell on rises market, as the main trend still remains down," said CK Narayan, who runs financial advisory firm Growth Avenues Asset Advisors.

The main 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex lost 0.37 percent to 17,058.61, after hitting a two-month intraday low during the session.

The 50-share Nifty 0.31 percent at 5,178.85.

Among leading decliners, India's technology outsourcing companies fell on local media reports the United States had raised the cost of processing H-1B employment visas, which is widely used by domestic companies.

The higher costs could hit profit margins at India's $100 billion technology sector, and raised concerns the industry could be further targeted by the United States

Infosys lost 1.8 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services lost 2.05 percent.

Government-owned capital goods maker BHEL fell 1.35 percent after India's Minister for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Praful Patel advised BHEL to explore possibilities of diversification into other sectors.

Portfolio positioning and profit-booking also hit some outperformers ahead of the end of the quarter and the fiscal year on Friday.

Larsen and Toubro fell 2.1 percent, after surging 31.5 percent this quarter as of Wednesday's close, compared with about a 12 percent gain in the Nifty index.

Shares of telecom stocks Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular fell over 1.5 percent each.

Trades attributed the falls to a report from The Financial Express, quoting a Department of Telecom official as saying it was considering a combined 10 billion rupees in fines for the industry for violations of 3G license conditions.

For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee down on local shares, risk aversion * Indian 10-yr bond yield eases on quarter-end buying * Periphery debt under pressure before Spanish budget * Oil near $124, release talk continues * Stocks fall as risk-off mood persists * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)