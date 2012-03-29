(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 8)
* Indices hit 2-month intraday lows; IT stocks fall
* Volatile Friday expected ahead of end of fiscal 2011
* Uncertainty over taxes for foreign investors still a
factor
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, March 29 Indian shares fell for their
third session in four, led by technology outsourcing stocks such
as Infosys after local media reported the United States raised
the cost of employment visas, sparking worries about the outlook
in a key market for the sector.
Indian stocks have remained under pressure through the week,
with analysts citing the uncertainty behind taxation of foreign
investors as a main factor, though so far they have net sold
only about $39 million worth this week as of Wednesday,
according to provisional data.
Traders expect volatility on Friday ahead of the end of the
2011/12 fiscal year, which may lead to squaring of positions by
institutional investors.
"This remains a sell on rises market, as the main trend
still remains down," said CK Narayan, who runs financial
advisory firm Growth Avenues Asset Advisors.
The main 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex lost
0.37 percent to 17,058.61, after hitting a two-month intraday
low during the session.
The 50-share Nifty 0.31 percent at 5,178.85.
Among leading decliners, India's technology outsourcing
companies fell on local media reports the United States had
raised the cost of processing H-1B employment visas, which is
widely used by domestic companies.
The higher costs could hit profit margins at India's $100
billion technology sector, and raised concerns the industry
could be further targeted by the United States
Infosys lost 1.8 percent, while Tata Consultancy
Services lost 2.05 percent.
Government-owned capital goods maker BHEL fell 1.35
percent after India's Minister for Heavy Industries & Public
Enterprises Praful Patel advised BHEL to explore possibilities
of diversification into other sectors.
Portfolio positioning and profit-booking also hit some
outperformers ahead of the end of the quarter and the fiscal
year on Friday.
Larsen and Toubro fell 2.1 percent, after surging
31.5 percent this quarter as of Wednesday's close, compared with
about a 12 percent gain in the Nifty index.
Shares of telecom stocks Bharti Airtel and Idea
Cellular fell over 1.5 percent each.
Trades attributed the falls to a report from The Financial
Express, quoting a Department of Telecom official as saying it
was considering a combined 10 billion rupees in fines for the
industry for violations of 3G license conditions.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)