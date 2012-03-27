MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday, led by short covering ahead of expiry of the March derivatives series, after reports that the government would not target the so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance. Television channels, citing unnamed finance ministry officials, said that only participatory notes, or P-Notes, which fail certain regulatory tests may be subject to taxation. There are still worries, however, that foreign investors would refrain from issuing fresh P-Notes on Indian stocks, pending further clarification from the government. "Conditions put up means tax men can tax it, more clarification is still required to soothe FII nerves," said Sandeep J Shah, CEO of Sampriti Capital. P-Notes are issued by foreign portfolio investors registered with the Indian market regulator, or by their sub-accounts, to investors overseas and they offer the buyer anonymity. Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in his budget presented on March 16 for the year starting on April 1 proposed to introduce the General Anti-Avoidance Rule in order to "counter aggressive tax avoidance schemes." He said it would be ensured it was used in appropriate cases. The gains in the benchmark index were mainly supported by fast moving consumer goods and IT stocks on hopes of price hikes and better pricing power in the January-March quarter respectively. Among the major gainers, Infosys ended 1.59 percent higher, while ITC rose 1.5 percent and Hindustan Unilever 3.15 percent. The main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to 17,257.36 points, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 1.14 percent to 5,243.15 points. "Today's rally is more of a psychological rally on TV reports," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd. Auto major Maruti Suzuki ended down 1.83 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra closed flat on Maharashtra state's proposed 2-4 percent hike in tax on petrol and diesel vehicles. Shares of sugar companies rose after news the government had allowed unrestricted export of an extra one million tonne of white sugar. Shree Renuka Sugars ended 2.13 percent up and Bajaj Hindusthan closed 1.8 percent higher. For full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro rises to 4-week high versus soft dollar * Brent crude stays above $125 on Fed comments, Iran * Fed drives world stocks to 2012 high * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi & Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)