MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares rose 1.2 percent
on Tuesday, led by short covering ahead of expiry of the March
derivatives series, after reports that the government would not
target the so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner
under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance.
Television channels, citing unnamed finance ministry
officials, said that only participatory notes, or P-Notes, which
fail certain regulatory tests may be subject to taxation.
There are still worries, however, that foreign investors
would refrain from issuing fresh P-Notes on Indian stocks,
pending further clarification from the government.
"Conditions put up means tax men can tax it, more
clarification is still required to soothe FII nerves," said
Sandeep J Shah, CEO of Sampriti Capital.
P-Notes are issued by foreign portfolio investors
registered with the Indian market regulator, or by their
sub-accounts, to investors overseas and they offer the buyer
anonymity.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in his budget presented on
March 16 for the year starting on April 1 proposed to introduce
the General Anti-Avoidance Rule in order to "counter aggressive
tax avoidance schemes." He said it would be ensured it was used
in appropriate cases.
The gains in the benchmark index were mainly supported by
fast moving consumer goods and IT stocks on hopes of price hikes
and better pricing power in the January-March quarter
respectively.
Among the major gainers, Infosys ended 1.59
percent higher, while ITC rose 1.5 percent and
Hindustan Unilever 3.15 percent.
The main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to
17,257.36 points, while the 50-share Nifty index rose
1.14 percent to 5,243.15 points.
"Today's rally is more of a psychological rally on TV
reports," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, SMC
Investments and Advisors Ltd.
Auto major Maruti Suzuki ended down 1.83 percent
and Mahindra and Mahindra closed flat on Maharashtra
state's proposed 2-4 percent hike in tax on petrol and diesel
vehicles.
Shares of sugar companies rose after news the government had
allowed unrestricted export of an extra one million tonne of
white sugar.
Shree Renuka Sugars ended 2.13 percent up and
Bajaj Hindusthan closed 1.8 percent higher.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi & Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)