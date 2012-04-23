* SENSEX posts biggest daily fall since March 26
* Hedge fund selling sparks worries over foreign flows
* Infosys drops on U.S. scrutiny over employment docs
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 23 Indian shares posted their
biggest percentage fall in four weeks on Monday, led by a sharp
decline in Infosys after the software service exporter said U.S.
authorities were scrutinising the eligibility documents of
workers in the United States.
The broader sentiment was also dented by a Reuters report
that Macquarie's Asia hedge fund has exited its short
positions in Indian single stock futures because of uncertainty
over a proposed set of tax rules that could impact foreign
investors.
The Reuters report on Macquarie exiting some of its short
positions and switching to futures contracts listed in Singapore
Exchange to avoid potential tax issues was seen as a catalyst to
some of the selling.
Indian shares have been hit before by fears about foreign
selling, although data shows overseas investors have continued
to net purchase domestic stocks in April, albeit at a slower
pace since last month.
Hitash Dang, a vice president at Jaypee Capital, said the
news about the Macquarie hedge fund was negative because others
could follow.
"This is a bad trend, it will further bring down the total
commitment to the market in terms of the volumes," he said.
The country's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.6
percent to 17,096.68 points, marking its biggest daily fall
since March 26.
The 50-share NSE index lost 1.71 percent to
5,200.60.
The falls in Indian indexes were worse than the 1.1 percent
fall in the regional MSCI Asia-Pacific index that excludes
Japan.
Among individual decliners, Infosys dropped 4
percent after saying it was under scrutiny from the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security for likely errors in the
employment eligibility documents for its foreign staff in the
United States.
Infosys ending at their lowest since mid-September on
Monday, continuing to be hit hard since it posted disappointing
earnings on April 13.
Shares in DLF dropped 4.2 percent after the Bombay
Stock Exchange (BSE) said it will replace the company in India's
benchmark 30-share Index with pharmaceuticals company
Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
DLF has taken a beating from investors with the company's
market value eroding almost 84 percent to $6.4 billion compared
with a peak of over 2 trillion rupees ($38.4 billion) in early
2008.
Bharti Airtel lost 3.7 percent and Idea
lost 5.4 percent after a government regulator proposed a much
higher-than-expected base price for an auction of 2G radio
spectrum. The news was first reported by TV channel CNBC TV18.
However, among gainers, Reliance Industries rose
0.75 percent after investors bet refining and petchem margins
have hit near-trough levels after the company posted its second
consecutive quarterly drop in profit late on Friday.
For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the
day, please see MARKET EYE items.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)