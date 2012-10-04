MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures rebounded on Thursday on bargain buying, driven by a rise in overseas prices and expectations festivals will boost domestic demand for edible oils, though a strong rupee capped the upside.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.64 percent at 607.9 rupees per 10 kg. The contract fell to 601.9 rupees on Wednesday, the lowest for the second-month contract since Oct. 14, 2011.

* The November soybean contract rose 0.83 percent to close at 2,976.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.85 percent to end at 3,797 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 2.65 rupees to 649.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 49 rupees to 2,907 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 125 rupees to 4,100 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on weak demand in the physical market and as a halt in exports and resumption in imports depressed sentiments further.

* The key November contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.39 percent at 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra state, sugar fell 7 rupees to 3,562 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on value buying, supported by some fresh festive demand in the local market amid thin supplies.

* The key November chana contract on the NCDEX closed up 1.64 percent at 4,346 rupees per 100 kg.

* The November contract has fallen more than 10 percent since the start of September.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 80 rupees to 4,450 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures struck a fresh contract low on Thursday due to higher stocks, weak overseas sales and favourable conditions for the standing crop.

* Expectations of higher supplies in the next season due to higher carry-forward stocks and fresh crop arrivals also weighed on sentiment.

* The November turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.83 percent to end at 5,516 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,460 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 50 rupees to 5,400 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pickup in local buying in the festive season amid limited domestic supplies, though prospects of good sowing conditions weighed on sentiment.

* The November jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.51 percent at 13,882.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 19 rupees to 14,466 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended weak on expectations that late rains could improve yield and as higher prices of the Indian produce dampened demand in the global market.

* The most-active November contract on the NCDEX ended 0.17 percent lower at 43,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 12 rupees to 42,162 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)