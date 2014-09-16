MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday following bullish cues from the international market while a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals also aided the upside.

* U.S. new-crop soybean futures rose for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, the longest rally in nearly three months, supported by bargain buying and concern over potential crop damage.

* At 1234 GMT, the key October soyoil contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.65 percent at 599.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key October soybean contract closed 3.36 percent higher at 3,319 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October rapeseed contract finished 1.70 percent higher at 3,643 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures snapped a 6-day falling spree on some value buying on hopes of festival demand though ample supply is seen restricting the upside in the next session.

* The key October contract was up 1.20 percent at 2,862 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 2,811 rupees on Monday.

* The contract fell 6.70 percent since the close on Sept. 5.

* Traders expect local sugar demand to pick up in the coming days ahead of key festivals.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, a time when sugar demand goes up.

CHICKPEA

Chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in demand from millers and a rise in local buying ahead of festivals.

* The October contract closed 1.88 percent higher at 2,866 rupees per 100 kg.

* It is expected to trade up on Wednesday but hopes of higher sowing of the winter-sown crop on sufficient rainfall could weigh on sentiment, analysts said.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from exporters amid slack supply.

* The October contract ended 2.61 percent higher at 5,695 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract is likely to extend gains in the next session on weak supply.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on concerns about the quality of the crop due to delayed rains.

* The key October contract closed up 1.02 percent at 6,140 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export inquiries though prospects of higher output due to good rainfall in top producing Gujarat state are seen weighing on prices on Wednesday.

* The key October contract closed 1.21 percent up at 10,910 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

The September corn contract edged up 0.09 percent to 1,103 rupees per 100 kg. October wheat rose 1.85 percent to 1,596 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)