By Archana Narayanan and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, July 2 India has gone from the country
set to overtake China to the country that can do nothing right.
Now, a few contrarians see signs India is turning a corner.
India's problems from a record current account deficit to
stalled policy reforms and economic growth running at its
weakest pace in nine years, are well known and explain a slump
in the rupee to a record low.
But a handful of signs suggest prospects could be changing.
Furniture maker IKEA and Coca Cola have announced they will
pump nearly $5 billion into India. Investment banks are
upgrading their view on Indian stocks and Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh is making the right noises.
He vowed last week to "revive the animal spirit in the
country's economy" as he took control of the finance ministry.
As finance minister in the early 1990s, wh en India suffered a
balance of payment crisis, h e orchestrated reforms that set off
two decades of rapid growth.
"India is a very good opportunity. It's growing at 6 percent
and can easily grow at 10 percent if the roadblock created by
politicians is removed," said Pinak Maitra, chief financial
officer of investment firm Kuwait Projects, or KIPCO.
"It will naturally grow as the people of India, the
entrepreneur of India, the technology, the intellect its all
there," he said, adding the comments reflected his personal
views.
KIPCO, Kuwait's largest investment company with consolidated
assets of about $21 billion at the end of 2011, does not yet
invest in the country but plans to launch India products for
clients, Maitra said.
Optimists may seem brave. Economic growth has slumped from
close to 10 percent before the global financial crisis to a
nine-year low of 5.3 percent in the March quarter. Sluggish
industrial output figures for April suggested the June quarter
was little stronger.
Ratings agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch have threatened
to downgrade India's investment status to junk, saying a fickle
government has strayed from the path of economic liberalisation
and is not doing enough to deal with another drag on the
economy, the hefty federal fiscal deficit.
Inflation is uncomfortably high at well above 7 percent and
the euro zone crisis is a risk for India as well as the global
economy.
Still, some indicators show investors are quietly putting
money into India, seeing through the headlines to prepare for a
rebound in the country's fortunes.
Foreign institutional investors bought a net $8.6 billion in
equities this year and a net $3.9 billion in debt. The bulk of
it was in the first two months of the year, but India has yet to
see significant outflows.
That has helped make India's benchmark BSE index
the best-performing index among the countries that make up the
BRICS grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia, China and
South Africa. Its performance in emerging Asia is topped only by
the frontier markets of Pakistan and Vietnam.
Deutsche Bank and J.P.Morgan upgraded their ratings on
Indian stocks to "overweight," jolting investors who had become
accustomed to a stream of downgrades.
Both cited cheap valuations. J.P.Morgan said India's stocks
were trading at 12 times forward earnings, or one standard
deviation below their 10-year average, while Deutsche estimated
shares are at their cheapest in close to two decades on a sales
and EBITDA basis.
"This is the best time to fish for selective investments in
India for a long-term investor," said Brij Raj Singh, CEO of
investment management firm Baer Capital Partners in Dubai, which
has over $400 million invested in the country.
" The biggest concerns in India are the currency depreciation
and political paralysis, but fundamentally India is attractive,
with a strong domestic consumption story," he said.
'ANGST ... SO YESTERDAY'
Ajay Kapur, Deutsche Bank's Asia strategist, reflects the
attitude of investors seeing opportunities beyond the data.
"The angst over falling Indian economic growth is so
yesterday," Kapur wrote in a note. "Everyone is now an expert on
just how bad things are."
Slumping oil prices - with benchmark Brent crude futures
down 24 percent since a 2012 peak in March - should feed
through and provide relief for the country's current account
deficit.
Each $10 per barrel drop in the crude price, if sustained,
would reduce the current account deficit by 0.4-0.5 percentage
points, analysts estimate.
Figures on Friday showed the current account deficit blew
out in the March quarter to a record of $21.7 billion,
contributing to a balance of payments deficit of $5.7 billion.
"We actually believe that if given the fall in oil prices
and the drop in gold imports, the current account deficit will
narrow down to below 3 percent of GDP in fiscal 2013," said
Arvind Chari, a debt fund manager at Quantum Asset Management,
which manages $1 billion in equities and $250 million in fixed
income. He made his comments before the latest current account
figures were released.
"From a total return perspective, asset and currency
returns, I think Indian bonds, deposits and Indian equities look
attractive from a 1-2 year perspective," Chari said.
The crude-price drop also reduces pressure on the
government's finances because it heavily subsidises some oil
products.
The slide in the rupee - April to June was the currency's
worst quarter in 17 years - has the potential to reduce demand
for c o stlier imports and boost cheaper exports.
Goldman Sachs estimates every 1 percent fall in the rupee in
real effective exchange rates would boost the trade balance by
more than 4 percent due to the rise in exports and the fall in
imports.
India's global export mix is also important, with the
country sending nearly 60 percent of its shipments to sturdier
emerging markets such as China, Goldman added.
"I see India as a contrarian buying opportunity for UK
investors," said Edward Bland, director and head of research at
London-headquartered private bank, Duncan Lawrie.
"The effect on India from the continuing crisis in the euro
zone is likely to be less pronounced than on other Asian
economies, including China, as the Indian economy is less
dependent on exports than its neighbours," Bland said.
REVIVING ANIMAL SPIRITS
The biggest obstacle remains policy inaction, a key factor
behind decisions by Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings to cut
their sovereign outlooks on India to "negative", threatening the
country's investment-grade rating.
The coalition government has struggled to push through
reforms that could give the economy a boost. The ruling party
pulled back from opening the supermarket sector to foreign
competition after a political backlash, including from within
the coalition.
However, investors were heartened that the prime minister
this week cited taxation and the insurance and mutual fund
industries as areas that needed attention to help revive
economic growth.
Government officials and analysts also think the slump in
the economy has been so severe this year that the political will
is coming together to put some economic reforms, including
opening up the retail sector, back on the table.
"It is different this time," said Govinda Rao, an economic
adviser to Singh. "There is considerable pressure on them to
act."
In the past few weeks, two global brands have bet on the
long-term growth of India, providing a shot in the arm for the
government.
Swedish retailer IKEA said in June it is entering
India and will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) and last
week Coca-Cola said it would increase its investment by
$3 billion.
Despite many false dawns, a Reuters poll last week showed 13
of the 18 investors surveyed expect the government will pass
policy reforms needed to bolster growth and cut deficits.
That marks a significant turnaround from a poll in March,
when an overwhelming number of respondents said they expected
the government to miss its 5.1 percent fiscal deficit target for
the year ending in March 2013.
($1=57.19 rupees, 0.8 euro)
(Additional reporting by Aditi Shah and Swati Bhat; Editing by
Neil Fullick)