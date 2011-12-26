MUMBAI Dec 26 The Indian five-year corporate bond yield closed marginally lower on Monday, in a quiet and lacklustre market amid thin primary issuance.

The five-year corporate bond yield fell 3 basis points to 9.41 percent and 10-year yield ended 3 basis points higher at 9.40 percent.

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) issue of 50 billion rupees ($948.8 million) of tax-free bonds, is the main showpiece debt sale and is expected to garner good investor response, traders said.

Banks borrowed 1.43 trillion rupees from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility window on Monday. Though down from Friday's 1.73 trillion rupees, the amount is much above the central bank's comfort level of about 600 billion rupee deficit.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond narrowed to 72.29 basis points from 82.10 on Friday.

Total volumes in the corporate bonds market was 11.29 billion rupees, lower than Friday's 27.41 billion rupees.

($1= 52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)