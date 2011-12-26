MUMBAI Dec 26 The Indian five-year
corporate bond yield closed marginally lower on Monday, in a
quiet and lacklustre market amid thin primary issuance.
The five-year corporate bond yield fell 3 basis
points to 9.41 percent and 10-year yield ended 3
basis points higher at 9.40 percent.
The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) issue of
50 billion rupees ($948.8 million) of tax-free bonds, is the
main showpiece debt sale and is expected to garner good investor
response, traders said.
Banks borrowed 1.43 trillion rupees from the RBI's liquidity
adjustment facility window on Monday. Though down from Friday's
1.73 trillion rupees, the amount is much above the central
bank's comfort level of about 600 billion rupee deficit.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond narrowed to 72.29 basis points from
82.10 on Friday.
Total volumes in the corporate bonds market was 11.29
billion rupees, lower than Friday's 27.41 billion rupees.
($1= 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)