MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian corporate bond yields rose on Tuesday on crowding out fears, following the announcement of a $2.8 billion unscheduled federal debt sale late Monday.

The five-year corporate bond yield jumped 8 basis points to 9.49 percent and 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to 9.46 percent.

"Corporates fear that they will be elbowed out if government comes with additional borrowing," a dealer with a mutual fund said.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.

After market hours on Tuesday, the central bank said it will buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of bonds on Dec. 29 via a multiple price-based auction, which traders said is likely to spur buying in the bonds on Wednesday.

The decision to sell bonds on Friday will not increase New Delhi's overall market borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 79.55 basis points from 72.29 on Monday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.72 billion rupees, more than double from Monday's 11.29 billion rupees.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page

($1= 53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)