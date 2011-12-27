MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian corporate bond
yields rose on Tuesday on crowding out fears, following the
announcement of a $2.8 billion unscheduled federal debt sale
late Monday.
The five-year corporate bond yield jumped 8 basis
points to 9.49 percent and 10-year yield rose 6
basis points to 9.46 percent.
"Corporates fear that they will be elbowed out if government
comes with additional borrowing," a dealer with a mutual fund
said.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99
percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent
2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024
bonds on Friday.
After market hours on Tuesday, the central bank said it will
buy back 120 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of bonds on Dec. 29
via a multiple price-based auction, which traders said is likely
to spur buying in the bonds on Wednesday.
The decision to sell bonds on Friday will not increase New
Delhi's overall market borrowing for the second half of the
fiscal year ending in March, a senior government official told
Reuters on Monday.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond widened to 79.55 basis points from
72.29 on Monday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.72 billion
rupees, more than double from Monday's 11.29 billion rupees.
($1= 53 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)