MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian 10-year corporate bond yield fell on Wednesday as buying emerged taking comfort from the Reserve Bank of India's decision to buy back $2.26 billion worth federal bonds that would help ease pressure on government bond yields.

However, traders were cautious as uncertainty lingered over the government's likely additional borrowing, capping the price gains.

The 10-year corporate bond yield fell 4 basis points to 9.42 percent, while the five-year yield was unchanged at 9.49 percent.

After market hours on Tuesday, the central bank said it will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 29 via a multiple price-based auction.

"(The buyback) is a temporary relief and until there is clarity on the additional government borrowing and the source of its funding, the market will remain jittery," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

In the near term, supply concerns will weigh on federal bond prices but outlook for monetary easing is likely to limit any yield gains, they added.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended steady at 8.48 percent, after easing to 8.43 percent in early trades.

The government, in an unscheduled auction, will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.

The decision to sell bonds on Friday will not increase New Delhi's overall market borrowing for the second half of the fiscal year ending in March, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond narrowed to 75.20 basis points from 79.55 on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 25.77 billion rupees, marginally higher than Tuesday's 23.72 billion rupees.

