By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian 10-year corporate
bond yields ended steady on Friday, with a bearish near-term
outlook weighed by an additional 400-billion-rupee ($7.53
billion) government borrowing announced by the Reserve Bank of
India after market hours.
The 10-year corporate bond yield ended unchanged
at 9.44 percent, while the five-year yield closed
down 2 basis points at 9.48 percent.
"I hope the government is watching because the market rates
are already prohibitive to the private sector to raise new funds
and this additional borrowing will make things worse," said a
trader with a foreign bank.
India's fiscal position has been deteriorating as economic
growth slows. Expectation of an additional has been weighing on
Indian markets.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year federal bond
hit a three-week high on Friday as the market braced for more
borrowing. It ended at 8.56 percent after touching 8.60 percent,
its highest since Dec. 7.
Investments have slowed in recent quarters, as stubbornly
high inflation, 13 rounds of interest rate hikes since early
2010 and rising borrowing costs bite. Companies also point
fingers at a policy paralysis in New Delhi.
However, with the interest rate cycle turning, traders
expect borrowing activity to increase in 2012.
"I think the market will see more activity compared to
2011," said Kaustubh Kulkarni, director - capital markets,
Standard Chartered Bank.
"Constraints on foreign currency funding will continue, so
borrowers will look domestically. The rate cycle is also
turning, so borrowers will come forward to borrow."
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond narrowed to 69.73 basis points from
71.09 on Thursday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 20.74 billion
rupees, from Thursday's 33.34 billion rupees.
