MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian corporate bond yields ended lower on Monday, tracking federal bond, which closed lower on expectation of a rate cut as early as Jan. 24, when the Reserve Bank of India reviews its policy.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued last month.

The five-year yield ended 2 basis points lower at 9.36 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield closed at 9.23 percent, 7 basis points lower than Friday's close.

"There is liquidity tightness and as people are expecting lower rates going forward, they are trying to build in duration in their portfolios through longer bonds," a senior dealer with a mutual fund said.

"The shorter end is holding up as liquidity pressure remains."

Banks borrowed 1.1 trillion rupees ($21 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 923.7 billion rupees on Friday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

The decline in yields is also attributed to the outcome of the 120-billion-rupee debt buy back by the RBI on Friday, which is seen as a shot in the arm for cash supply in the banking system.

Indian corporate debt markets are expected to stay active this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low. [ID: nL3E8C962W]

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond narrowed to 83.64 basis points from 88.23 on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 8.03 billion Indian rupees ($152.95 million), compared with Friday's 15.51 billion rupees.

