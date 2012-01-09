MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian corporate bond yields
ended lower on Monday, tracking federal bond, which closed lower
on expectation of a rate cut as early as Jan. 24, when the
Reserve Bank of India reviews its policy.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian
economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year,
lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued
last month.
The five-year yield ended 2 basis points lower at
9.36 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield closed
at 9.23 percent, 7 basis points lower than Friday's close.
"There is liquidity tightness and as people are expecting
lower rates going forward, they are trying to build in duration
in their portfolios through longer bonds," a senior dealer with
a mutual fund said.
"The shorter end is holding up as liquidity pressure
remains."
Banks borrowed 1.1 trillion rupees ($21 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 923.7 billion
rupees on Friday, indicating the shortfall in funds.
The decline in yields is also attributed to the outcome of
the 120-billion-rupee debt buy back by the RBI on Friday, which
is seen as a shot in the arm for cash supply in the banking
system.
Indian corporate debt markets are expected to stay active
this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield
on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low. [ID: nL3E8C962W]
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond narrowed to 83.64 basis points from
88.23 on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 8.03 billion
Indian rupees ($152.95 million), compared with Friday's 15.51
billion rupees.
($1= 52.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)