MUMBAI Jan 10 India's five-year corporate bond yields ended lower on Tuesday on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of India would cut policy rate on Jan. 24, when it reviews monetary policy.

The market is awaiting November factory output data due on Thursday and inflation data for December due on Jan. 16 for further cues on the RBI's course of action.

India's industrial output rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll predicted.

The five-year yield ended 3 basis points lower at 9.33 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield closed at 9.26 percent, 3 basis points higher than Monday's close.

Banks borrowed 1.25 trillion rupees ($24.2 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 1.1 trillion rupees on Monday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

Indian corporate debt markets are expected to stay active this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 83.97 basis points from 83.64 on Monday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 16.51 billion Indian rupees, compared with Monday's 8.03 billion rupees.

