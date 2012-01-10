(Refiles to fix grammar in the headline)
MUMBAI Jan 10 India's five-year corporate
bond yields ended lower on Tuesday on growing expectations the
Reserve Bank of India would cut policy rate on Jan. 24, when it
reviews monetary policy.
The market is awaiting November factory output data due on
Thursday and inflation data for December due on Jan. 16 for
further cues on the RBI's course of action.
India's industrial output rose at an annual rate
of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in infrastructure
sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll predicted.
The five-year yield ended 3 basis points lower at
9.33 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield closed
at 9.26 percent, 3 basis points higher than Monday's close.
Banks borrowed 1.25 trillion rupees ($24.2 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 1.1 trillion
rupees on Monday, indicating the shortfall in funds.
Indian corporate debt markets are expected to stay active
this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield
on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond widened to 83.97 basis points from
83.64 on Monday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 16.51 billion
Indian rupees, compared with Monday's 8.03 billion rupees.
($1= 51.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)