MUMBAI Jan 11 Yields for Indian corporate
bonds closed higher on Wednesday on worries the Reserve Bank of
India might not begin easing its monetary policy stance as early
as expected.
RBI Governor Subir Gokarn was quoted in a newspaper as
saying that a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio would be contrary
to the RBI's anti-inflationary stance.
The view gave rise to expectations that the RBI would remain
more focused on taming inflation than boosting growth by easing
policy stance.
The market is awaiting November factory output data due on
Thursday and inflation data for December due on Jan. 16 for
further cues on the RBI's course of action.
India's industrial output likely rose at an
annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in
infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll
predicted.
The country's headline inflation probably fell sharply to
7.50 percent year-on-year in December from 9.11 percent in the
previous month, helped by easing food prices, another Reuters
poll showed.
The five-year yield ended 8 basis points higher
at 9.41 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield
closed at 9.28 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close.
The market is expected to stay active this week as investors
cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a
near three-week low.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond widened to 85.03 basis points from
83.97 on Tuesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 30.25 billion
Indian rupees ($582.9 million), compared with Tuesday's 16.51
billion rupees.
($1 = 51.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)