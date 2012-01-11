MUMBAI Jan 11 Yields for Indian corporate bonds closed higher on Wednesday on worries the Reserve Bank of India might not begin easing its monetary policy stance as early as expected.

RBI Governor Subir Gokarn was quoted in a newspaper as saying that a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio would be contrary to the RBI's anti-inflationary stance.

The view gave rise to expectations that the RBI would remain more focused on taming inflation than boosting growth by easing policy stance.

The market is awaiting November factory output data due on Thursday and inflation data for December due on Jan. 16 for further cues on the RBI's course of action.

India's industrial output likely rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, boosted by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll predicted.

The country's headline inflation probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year-on-year in December from 9.11 percent in the previous month, helped by easing food prices, another Reuters poll showed.

The five-year yield ended 8 basis points higher at 9.41 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield closed at 9.28 percent, up 2 basis points from Tuesday's close.

The market is expected to stay active this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 85.03 basis points from 83.97 on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 30.25 billion Indian rupees ($582.9 million), compared with Tuesday's 16.51 billion rupees.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)