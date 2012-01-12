MUMBAI Jan 12 India's five-year corporate bond yield eased on Thursday on expectations the Reserve Bank of India would ease its monetary policy stance as early as Jan. 24 despite higher-than-expected factory output data allaying worries of slowing growth.

India's industrial output recovered in November and rose 5.9 percent from a year ago, providing a glimmer of optimism for a battered economy.

Traders are now awaiting the headline inflation number for December, which is due on Monday. It probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year-on-year from 9.11 percent in the previous month, helped by easing food prices, another Reuters poll showed.

The five-year yield ended at 9.39 percent, 2 basis points lower from Wednesday's close, and 10-year corporate bond yield closed steady at 9.28 percent.

The market is expected to stay active this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond narrowed to 83.79 basis points from 85.03 on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 19.02 billion Indian rupees ($368.6 million), compared with Tuesday's 30.25 billion rupees.

