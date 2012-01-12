India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's five-year corporate bond yield eased on Thursday on expectations the Reserve Bank of India would ease its monetary policy stance as early as Jan. 24 despite higher-than-expected factory output data allaying worries of slowing growth.
India's industrial output recovered in November and rose 5.9 percent from a year ago, providing a glimmer of optimism for a battered economy.
Traders are now awaiting the headline inflation number for December, which is due on Monday. It probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year-on-year from 9.11 percent in the previous month, helped by easing food prices, another Reuters poll showed.
The five-year yield ended at 9.39 percent, 2 basis points lower from Wednesday's close, and 10-year corporate bond yield closed steady at 9.28 percent.
The market is expected to stay active this week as investors cash in on the fall of the 10-year yield on AAA-rated paper to a near three-week low.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond narrowed to 83.79 basis points from 85.03 on Tuesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 19.02 billion Indian rupees ($368.6 million), compared with Tuesday's 30.25 billion rupees.
India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
