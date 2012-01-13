MUMBAI Jan 13 India's five-year corporate bond yield rose on Friday as profit-booking emerged to cash in on an increase in prices after the Reserve Bank of India's bond buyback.

The Reserve Bank of India bought back 117.6 billion rupees of government bonds through open market operations on Friday, only marginally less than the notified 120 billion rupees.

Sentiment was also downbeat after recent comments from policymakers and November factory data that dashed hopes of an easing in the central bank's policy review on Jan. 24.

Industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November in a sign that the economy may be picking up.

Traders are now awaiting the headline inflation number for December, which is due on Monday.

It probably fell sharply to 7.50 percent year on year from 9.11 percent in the previous month, helped by easing food prices, another Reuters poll showed.

The five-year yield ended at 9.43 percent, 4 basis points higher from Thursday's close, and 10-year corporate bond yield closed 1 basis points higher at 9.29 percent.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 89.83 basis points from 83.79 on Thursday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 18.34 billion Indian rupees ($356.12 million), compared with Thursday's 19.02 billion rupees.

