MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian corporate bond yields were largely steady on Monday, with traders waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Jan. 24 for direction.

India's headline inflation rate slowed to a two-year low in December as food price pressure eased dramatically, but the RBI is expected to leave rates on hold next week as prices for manufactured products edged up from November.

Pricing of new debt by Indian companies is likely to fizzle out as the week progresses with the central bank's monetary policy review approaching and amid tight cash conditions, which will put a cap on demand.

Five-year and 10-year corporate bond yields closed 1 basis point lower on the day at 9.42 percent and 9.28 percent respectively.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bonds of the same maturity narrowed to 86.03 basis points from 89.83 on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 15.12 billion Indian rupees ($294 million), compared with Friday's 18.34 billion rupees.

