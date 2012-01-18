MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian corporate bond yields edged lower on Wednesday tracking a fall in government bonds, comforted by the central bank's debt buyback plan aimed at infusing liquidity in a cash-strapped banking system.

The five-year yield ended 3 basis points lower at 9.39 percent, while the 10-year corporate bond yield held steady at 9.29 percent.

Debt issuances by Indian companies are likely to fizzle out ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review next week amid tight cash conditions.

The central bank will not cut interest rates at its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government bonds of the same maturity widened to 90.09 basis points from 87.33 on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 23.31 billion rupees ($462.5 million) compared with Tuesday's 18.48 billion rupees.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 3 bps lower at 8.19 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.22 percent.

The RBI will buyback up to 120 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.

