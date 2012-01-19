MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian corporate bond yields edged lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in government bond yields, with traders eyeing the Reserve Bank of India's policy for further direction.

The five-year yield ended 4 basis points lower at 9.35 percent, while the 10-year corporate bond yield was down 2 basis points at 9.27 percent.

Debt issuances by Indian companies are likely to fizzle out ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review next week amid tight cash conditions.

The central bank will not cut interest rates at its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

Asia's third largest economy will grow at its slowest pace in two years this fiscal year, as tight monetary policy and a logjam in government policy making stifles investment, a Reuters poll showed.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 89.99 basis points from 90.09 basis points on Wednesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 16.46 billion rupees ($327.9 million) compared with Wednesday's 23.31 billion rupees.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 8.17 percent, down from 8.19 percent on Wednesday.

The RBI will buyback up to 120 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.

