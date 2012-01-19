MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian corporate bond
yields edged lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in government
bond yields, with traders eyeing the Reserve Bank of India's
policy for further direction.
The five-year yield ended 4 basis points lower at
9.35 percent, while the 10-year corporate bond yield
was down 2 basis points at 9.27 percent.
Debt issuances by Indian companies are likely to fizzle out
ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review next
week amid tight cash conditions.
The central bank will not cut interest rates at its review
on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so
by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.
Asia's third largest economy will grow at its slowest pace
in two years this fiscal year, as tight monetary policy and a
logjam in government policy making stifles investment, a Reuters
poll showed.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 89.99 basis points from
90.09 basis points on Wednesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 16.46 billion
rupees ($327.9 million) compared with Wednesday's 23.31 billion
rupees.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 2
basis points lower at 8.17 percent, down from 8.19 percent on
Wednesday.
The RBI will buyback up to 120 billion rupees of 8.07
percent 2017, 7.80 percent 2021, 8.08 percent 2022 and 8.28
percent 2032 bonds on Friday.
($1 = 50.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)