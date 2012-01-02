MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian corporate bond yields
fell on Monday in tandem with a slide in government bond yields
as expectations of an interest rate cut heightened after the
central bank's governor said it is likely to begin easing
monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.
The 10-year corporate bond yield ended 9 basis
points lower at 9.35 percent from Friday's close of 9.44
percent, and the five-year yield settled 1 basis
point down at 9.47 percent.
In an interview with the BBC, Duvvuri Subbarao said growth
was likely to be a bigger concern in 2012, although the risk of
inflation remained.
The 10-year benchmark government bond yield
ended Monday at 8.39 percent, sharply lower from 8.56 percent on
Friday, after rising as high as 8.63 percent in morning trade.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond widened to 77.68 basis points from
69.73 on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.36 billion
rupees ($269.42 million), from Friday's 20.74 billion rupees.
($1= 53.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)