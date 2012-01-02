MUMBAI Jan 2 Indian corporate bond yields fell on Monday in tandem with a slide in government bond yields as expectations of an interest rate cut heightened after the central bank's governor said it is likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.

The 10-year corporate bond yield ended 9 basis points lower at 9.35 percent from Friday's close of 9.44 percent, and the five-year yield settled 1 basis point down at 9.47 percent.

In an interview with the BBC, Duvvuri Subbarao said growth was likely to be a bigger concern in 2012, although the risk of inflation remained.

The 10-year benchmark government bond yield ended Monday at 8.39 percent, sharply lower from 8.56 percent on Friday, after rising as high as 8.63 percent in morning trade.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 77.68 basis points from 69.73 on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.36 billion rupees ($269.42 million), from Friday's 20.74 billion rupees.

