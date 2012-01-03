MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian corporate bond yields fell on Monday, tailing federal bond yields, on growing hopes of an interest rate cut after the Reserve Bank of India chief said that the central bank was likely to begin easing monetary policy to address concerns about economic growth.

The 10-year corporate bond yield ended 3 basis points lower at 9.32 percent, and the five-year yield settled 7 basis points down at 9.40 percent.

In an interview with the BBC, Duvvuri Subbarao said growth was likely to be a bigger concern in 2012, although the risk of inflation remained.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.36 percent, 3 basis points down from Monday's close.

"Expectations of a reversal of monetary policy given reported comments from the RBI governor spurred buying in federal bonds," said Ananth Narayan G., head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Standard Chartered Bank in Mumbai.

"That, coupled with slower growth indicators and authorities mentioning growth is now at centre stage rather than inflation, has helped bring in expectations of CRR (cash reserve ratio) and repo rate cuts over the next few months."

Corporate bonds rates closely track government bond yields.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond narrowed marginally to 77.62 basis points from 77.68 on Monday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 37.61 billion Indian rupees ($706.95 million), from Monday's 14.36 billion rupees.

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1= 53.2 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)