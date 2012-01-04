MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian corporate bond yields
ended little changed on Wednesday, tracking flat federal bond
yields, ahead of a 140-billion-rupee ($2.64 billion) debt
auction on Friday.
Last week, the central bank said India will borrow an
additional 400 billion rupees through bonds in the fiscal year
that ends in March, and also announced a larger-than-expected
government borrowing plan through short-dated paper.
Corporate bonds have closely tracked government bonds since
the announcement, as issuers remain wary of being elbowed out by
the higher government borrowing.
State-run Power Finance Corp will raise 13 billion
rupees by the private placement of 3-year bonds at 9.55 percent,
several sources with knowledge of the deal said.
The five-year yield was unchanged at 9.40 percent
and 10-year corporate bond yield ended 1 basis point
higher at 9.33 percent.
The central bank will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds
on Friday, but having the auction on the same day weighed on
sentiment, traders said.
However, the underlying sentiment in the bond market
remained positive on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will
ease monetary policy as early as Jan. 24 when it meets to review
monetary policy and on easing liquidity, traders said.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond widened to 78.04 basis points from
77.62 on Tuesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 20.50 billion
Indian rupees, compared with Tuesday's 37.61 billion rupees.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
($1= 53 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)