MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian corporate bond yields ended little changed on Wednesday, tracking flat federal bond yields, ahead of a 140-billion-rupee ($2.64 billion) debt auction on Friday.

Last week, the central bank said India will borrow an additional 400 billion rupees through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March, and also announced a larger-than-expected government borrowing plan through short-dated paper.

Corporate bonds have closely tracked government bonds since the announcement, as issuers remain wary of being elbowed out by the higher government borrowing.

State-run Power Finance Corp will raise 13 billion rupees by the private placement of 3-year bonds at 9.55 percent, several sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The five-year yield was unchanged at 9.40 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 9.33 percent.

The central bank will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, but having the auction on the same day weighed on sentiment, traders said.

However, the underlying sentiment in the bond market remained positive on expectations the Reserve Bank of India will ease monetary policy as early as Jan. 24 when it meets to review monetary policy and on easing liquidity, traders said.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 78.04 basis points from 77.62 on Tuesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 20.50 billion Indian rupees, compared with Tuesday's 37.61 billion rupees.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1= 53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)