MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian corporate bond yields
ended higher on Thursday, as traders pruned positions to make
way for primary issuances that picked up pace on the back of
improving liquidity .
"Liquidity was extremely tight in the last fortnight of
December and corporates planning short tenor issues postponed
these. These issuers have come to tap the markets," a senior
dealer with a foreign bank said.
Banks borrowed 771.70 billion rupees ($14.64 billion) from
the Reserve Bank of India under the daily liquidity adjustment
facility on Thursday, lower than 815 billion rupees on Wednesday
and Tuesday's 1.13 trillion rupees.
Small Industries and Development Bank of India (SIDBI),
Infrastructure Development Finance Co, Oriental Hotels
Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp and
Export Import Bank of India were among the companies whose
issues hit the market on Thursday.
The five-year yield ended 3 basis points higher
at 9.43 percent on Thursday and 10-year corporate bond
yield ended at 9.35 percent, 2 basis points higher
than Wednesday's close.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar
maturity government bond widened to 84.04 basis points from
78.04 on Wednesday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 20.40 billion
Indian rupees, compared with Wednesday's 20.50 billion rupees.
($1= 53 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)