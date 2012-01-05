MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian corporate bond yields ended higher on Thursday, as traders pruned positions to make way for primary issuances that picked up pace on the back of improving liquidity .

"Liquidity was extremely tight in the last fortnight of December and corporates planning short tenor issues postponed these. These issuers have come to tap the markets," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

Banks borrowed 771.70 billion rupees ($14.64 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India under the daily liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 815 billion rupees on Wednesday and Tuesday's 1.13 trillion rupees.

Small Industries and Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Infrastructure Development Finance Co, Oriental Hotels Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corp and Export Import Bank of India were among the companies whose issues hit the market on Thursday.

The five-year yield ended 3 basis points higher at 9.43 percent on Thursday and 10-year corporate bond yield ended at 9.35 percent, 2 basis points higher than Wednesday's close.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 84.04 basis points from 78.04 on Wednesday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 20.40 billion Indian rupees, compared with Wednesday's 20.50 billion rupees.

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1= 53 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)