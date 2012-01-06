MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian corporate bond yields ended lower on Friday as robust investor appetite seen at a federal bond auction helped sentiment, with continuous open market operations from the central bank also aiding.

Strong demand was seen in a 140 billion rupee ($2.66 billion) bond auction which saw the cut off yields for the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds and 8.79 percent 2021 bonds in the sale come in lower than market expectations in a Reuters poll.

The five-year yield ended 5 basis points lower at 9.38 percent and 10-year corporate bond yield closed lower at 9.30 percent, 5 basis points lower than Thursday's close.

After markets closed, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 84.71 billion rupees of bonds versus a target of 120 billion rupees.

"The better auction cut-off suggesting strong investor demand lead to the rally in federal bonds, this coupled with continuous OMOs from RBI is helping the sentiments in the rates market," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.

"Falling inflation and growth environment with monetary policy easing on the cards, the fall in corporate bond yields is the most likely scenario as government bond yields are falling," he added.

Banks' borrowing from the RBI's repo operation, through which it injects liquidity, fell below one trillion rupees on Wednesday, after largely remaining above that level since Dec. 15. On Friday, the borrowing was 923.7 billion rupees.

Traders said a fall in the food price index data has triggered expectations among some market participants that the central bank may begin reversing its tight monetary stance at its Jan. 24 monetary policy review.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and a similar maturity government bond widened to 88.23 basis points from 84.04 on Thursday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 15.51 billion Indian rupees, compared with Thursday's 20.40 billion rupees.

($1= 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)