MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian corporate bond yields ended steady on Friday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

The cautious mood was reflected in the government bond market where the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.18 percent, 1 basis point higher.

The five-year yield and the 10-year corporate bond yield held steady at 9.35 percent and 9.27 percent, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut interest rates at its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

Asia's third largest economy will grow at its slowest pace in two years this fiscal year, as tight monetary policy and a logjam in government policy making stifles investment, a Reuters poll showed.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 89.19 basis points from 89.99 basis points on Thursday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.55 billion rupees ($289.26 million) compared with Thursday's 16.46 billion rupees.

India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)