MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian corporate bond
yields ended steady on Friday as investors preferred to stay on
the sidelines ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review
on Tuesday.
The cautious mood was reflected in the government bond
market where the 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended at 8.18 percent, 1 basis point higher.
The five-year yield and the 10-year corporate
bond yield held steady at 9.35 percent and 9.27
percent, respectively.
The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut interest rates
at its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously
expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22
economists showed.
Asia's third largest economy will grow at its slowest pace
in two years this fiscal year, as tight monetary policy and a
logjam in government policy making stifles investment, a Reuters
poll showed.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 89.19 basis points from
89.99 basis points on Thursday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.55 billion
rupees ($289.26 million) compared with Thursday's 16.46 billion
rupees.
($1 = 50.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)