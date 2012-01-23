MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian corporate bond
yields were range-bound on Monday as traders were wary of taking
new positions a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's
quarterly policy review.
Cash remains tight and will temper demand for issuances in a
holiday-shortened week. Indian markets are shut on Thursday on
account of the Republic Day holiday.
A few regular investment-grade companies that opt to sell
debt are, however, likely to find buyers, traders said.
LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least
2 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at 9.45 percent, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The cautious mood was reflected in the government bond
market where the 10-year benchmark bond yield
ended at 8.17 percent, 1 basis point lower.
The five-year yield ended 3 basis points higher
at 9.38 percent and the 10-year corporate bond yield
closed down 1 basis point at 9.26 percent.
India's central bank said the growth outlook and business
climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation, a
day before it is widely expected to keep policy interest rates
on hold.
The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut interest rates
in its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously
expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22
economists showed.
The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 88.33 basis points from
89.19 basis points on Friday.
Total volume in the corporate bond market was 21.29 billion
rupees compared with Friday's 14.55 billion rupees.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)