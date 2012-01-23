MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian corporate bond yields were range-bound on Monday as traders were wary of taking new positions a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's quarterly policy review.

Cash remains tight and will temper demand for issuances in a holiday-shortened week. Indian markets are shut on Thursday on account of the Republic Day holiday.

A few regular investment-grade companies that opt to sell debt are, however, likely to find buyers, traders said.

LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The cautious mood was reflected in the government bond market where the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.17 percent, 1 basis point lower.

The five-year yield ended 3 basis points higher at 9.38 percent and the 10-year corporate bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 9.26 percent.

India's central bank said the growth outlook and business climate have weakened but warned of upward risks to inflation, a day before it is widely expected to keep policy interest rates on hold.

The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut interest rates in its review on Tuesday, although it is nearly unanimously expected to do so by the end of June, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed.

The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government debt of the same maturity narrowed to 88.33 basis points from 89.19 basis points on Friday.

Total volume in the corporate bond market was 21.29 billion rupees compared with Friday's 14.55 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)